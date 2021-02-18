Where Topeka’s Burger Stand says it’s moving to

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Burger Stand in Topeka’s College Hill area is moving to a new location, an employee confirmed Thursday.

The worker at the Burger Stand said it is moving into the old Boss Hawg’s location in Topeka’s Brookwood Shopping Center on 29th Street. The restaurant’s last day in College Hill is Wednesday. It will be open for carryout only in March, and it is looking at a full opening in the new location in May.