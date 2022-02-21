Copper

MARYSVILLE (KSNT) – The City of Marysville wants to hear which Black Squirrel statue you think is the best in a new vote to help celebrate the city’s favorite rodents.

You can choose from one of the 34 Black Squirrel statues currently standing in the City of Marysville as your favorite through a vote on Facebook which has a slideshow of every statue on display. The top five squirrels will be featured on the first round of collectible memorabilia to be produced as part of the year-long celebration.

Voting will be closing soon on Monday, Feb. 28 so if you want to make it known which statue is your favorite, now is the time. Voting can be done online through Facebook by liking squirrel photos that appear on the page or by voting in-person at any of the four banking institutions in the city. To vote through Facebook, click here. Voters can select as many squirrels as they like.

This year marks the 50th anniversary of the City of Marysville being designated as the Black Squirrel City. On Aug. 28, 1972, Marysville’s City Council passed an ordinance to protect its black squirrels, setting in stone a long tradition of honoring and cherishing their furry, tree-bound neighbors.

The city ordinance reads that black squirrels have, “freedom to trespass on all city property, immunity from traffic regulations, and the right of first choice to all black walnuts growing within the city.” It is a misdemeanor to harm a black squirrel in Marysville.

Marysville has since commemorated its black squirrels every year by having black squirrel-themed celebrations on Oct. 16 which is recognized locally as Black Squirrel Day or Night. This year’s celebration hasn’t been laid out completely yet, but it is going to include a parade featuring 16 new Black Squirrel statues set to join the 34 currently on display to bring the city up to an even 50 for the 50th anniversary.