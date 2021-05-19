Which Kansas tourist attractions are coming back?

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Kansas Historical Society announced reopening plans for the Kansas State Capitol and the Kansas Museum of History in Topeka effective in June.

The Kansas State Capitol Visitor Center will be open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, effective June 1. Some restrictions may apply.

Self-guided tours will be available along with limited guided historic tours for groups with prior requests. Dome tours will not be offered at this time. The Capitol Store will be open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.

The Kansas Museum of History will be open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday to Saturday, effective June 2. Some restrictions may apply. Guided tours will be available for groups with prior request. The Discovery Place will not be available at this time. The Museum Store will be open the same hours, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday to Saturday.

The Kansas State Historic Sites are open for the season. This includes sites in or near:

Emporia

Fairway

Fort Riley

Hanover

Hays

Kansas City

Lecompton

Manhattan

Pawnee Rock

Pleasanton

Republic

Studley

Admission to the museum and state historic sites is free with membership in the Kansas Historical Society.