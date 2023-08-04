TOPEKA (KSNT) – With four new license plate designs, the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks needs your help to decide which is best.

The Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks (KDWP) posted on Facebook new license plate designs but needs help to decide which design to produce first. The four new designs feature animals native to Kansas, as well as a tribute to the camping lifestyle.

Photo courtesy of KDWP

To vote for your favorite, visit the KDWP Facebook page, comment which design you like the best, your name and your county. Madia Marji, KDWP Chief of Public Affairs and Engagement Officer told 27 News once they receive 250 comments for any design, the winning design may go into production. These new designs are another way the KDWP brings in revenue and reached out to all Kansans.

“By leveraging the state’s vanity license plate program, we’re confident we can achieve progress in both areas, while allowing our residents to display their commitment and support for natural resource conservation in a fun and cost-effective way,” Marji said.