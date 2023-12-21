TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Kansas City Chiefs host the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday, which also happens to be Christmas Day. Here are sports bars that will, and won’t, be open on the holiday.

Open

The Dugout (open from 10 a.m. to 1 a.m.)

Riegel’s 20’s West (open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.)

Tailgaters Sports Pub & Grub (opens at 7 p.m., but not for the game)

Applebee’s Grill & Bar (open until 8 p.m.)

Closed

Skinny’s Sports Bar & Grill

Jeremiah Bullfrogs

Wings Etc.

Henry T’s

Glazed Goose

Buffalo Wild Wings

Jefferson’s

Johnny’s Tavern Topeka

Whether they’re planning to stay open or closed on Christmas Day for the Chiefs’ game, local Topeka bars all have the interest of their people at heart.

Some of the bars, like Reigel’s 20’s West located on Fairlawn Road, stay open on Christmas Day so people who may not have another place to go have somewhere to spend the holiday. The manager at 20’s West says the bar’s Christmas tradition is to serve patrons free, homemade chicken and noodles with mashed potatoes.

Many of the bars not open on Christmas Day, like Jeremiah Bullfrogs and Skinny’s Sports Bar & Grill, say they’re giving the day to their employees so they can be home with their families.

Chiefs vs. Raiders kicks off at noon on Monday, Dec. 25. The game will be broadcasted on CBS.

If you would like to see your local bar or restaurant added to this list, you can send and email to caroline.soro@ksnt.com. For more local news, click here.