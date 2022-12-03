Real Christmas trees are grown on farms throughout the year rather than being cut from forests.

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The annual White Christmas Open House at Red Rocks will take place Sunday.

Red Rocks, also known as the William Allen White State Historic Site, 927 Exchange Street, will be Sunday, Dec. 4 from 2-4 p.m.

Visitors can tour the decorated home while seasonal music is performed by the EHS Chorale and other groups. Refreshments will be served in the Visitor’s Center. Admission is free, but donations are welcome.

White Christmas is hosted for the community in appreciation of the support offered throughout the year.

