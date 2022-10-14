TOPEKA (KSNT) – The construction fence is coming down as demolition at the former White Lakes Mall comes to a close.

District 5 Council Member Brett Kell says there is already interest in this area by three businesses. With talk of business moving into south Topeka, businesses that are already here are eager to see what’s to come. Jay Ives, president of the Blind Tiger, says that this will be a good thing to Topeka.

“It’s about time that something is done with the White Lakes mall,” said Ives. “So, now that the building is down and the developer, we hear is ready to announce, we are waiting to hear what’s going to happen and this is going to be a very big thing for the capitol city.”

Ives also says that another local business, Mainline Printing, will be expanding. They will be moving some of their operation to where Gordman’s used to be.

Kell could not yet say exactly what will take over White Lakes mall, but he could say that they could move into south Topeka at the start of next year.