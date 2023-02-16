TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Mainline Development Group has purchased the former White Lakes Mall property, hopeful for a renewed future.

Mainline Printing’s Chief Operating Officer John Parker Jr. told 27 News the deal was made official Wednesday. While there are no definitive plans or timeline in place, Parker says the preliminary idea is to bring in a commercial business park in stages. This could take shape in warehousing and industrial buildings.

He said the motivation is gaining control of Mainline Printing’s neighbor and bringing stability to the area. The history with White Lakes Mall caused, “a lot of stress,” so the development group is pleased to have purchased the property. Parker expects the project to bring new jobs and businesses to South Topeka.

As of February 2023, the former mall has been demolished and all rubble has been removed. Demolition was originally scheduled for the fall of 2021. However, the wrecking ball finally came in March 2022. An intentionally-set fire was also one of the factors leading up to a decision to demolish White Lakes. Residents of Topeka spoke with 27 News last year to share their memories of the mall.