White Linen chef prepares for sold-out Forge Cooking Class

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – When executive chef Adam VanDonge isn’t busy making fine cuisine at downtown Topeka’s White Linen restaurant, he offers cooking classes to the Topeka community.

One cooking class he’s preparing for is the sold-out Forge Italian Cooking Class on Monday. He’ll show students how to make egg-yolk pasta dough from scratch. They’ll then be able to make Italian dishes such as ravioli, spaghetti, angel hair pasta or fettuccine.

Egg yolk pasta dough recipe:

Ingredients: 1 3/4 cups (8 oz) all-purpose flour 6 large egg yolks 1 large egg 1 1/2 teaspoons olive oil 1 tablespoon milk



Directions: Mound flour on a board or other surface and create a well in the center, pushing the flour to all sides to make a ring with sides about 1-inch wide. Make sure the well is wide enough to hold all the eggs without spilling. Pour the egg yolks, egg, oil and milk into the well. Use your fingers to break the eggs up. Still using your fingers, begin turning the eggs in a circular motion, keeping them within the well and not allowing them to spill over the sides. This circular motion allows the eggs to gradually pull in flour from the sides of the well. (It’s important the flour not be incorporated too rapidly, or the dough will be lumpy.) Keep moving the eggs while slowly incorporating the flour. Using a pastry scraper, occasionally push the flour toward the eggs (the flour should be moved only enough to maintain the gradual incorporation of the flour and the eggs should continue to be contained within the well). The mixture will thicken and eventually get too tight to keep turning with your fingers. Knead the dough by pressing it bit-by-bit in a forward motion with the heels of your hands, rather than folding it over on itself as your would with a bread dough. Re-form the dough into a ball and repeat the process several times. The dough should feel moist, but not sticky. Let the dough rest for a few minutes while you clean the work surface. Dust the clean work surface with a little flour. Knead the dough by pushing against it in a forward motion with the heels of your hands. Form the dough into a ball again and knead it again. Keep kneading in this forward motion until the dough becomes silky smooth. The dough is ready when you can pull your finger through it and the dough wants to snap back into place. The kneading process can take from 10 to 15 minutes.







Other cooking classes:

VanDonge will be hosting another cooking class for the public. This will be four weeks long and centered around Italian cooking. Attendees will learn how to make pastas, breads and will even even get to try Italian wine. Only 12 spots are open and it’s first come, first served. Be sure to check The White Linen’s Facebook page regularly, as more details will be released.

The White Linen is open 5:00-9:00 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.