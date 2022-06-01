TOPEKA (KSNT) – A local homeowner had some unwanted visitors at her home in West Topeka earlier this week.

Iesha Hill caught two trespassers in her yard after receiving a notification from her outdoor security camera while she was at work. Hill said that she recently cleaned out her garage and she saw the trespassers digging through several trash cans she had in the front and back yard.

(Photo Courtesy/Iesha Hill)

The two individuals started going through the trash in her front yard before walking around her house and going into the back. She briefly spoke to one of the intruders through the camera mounted on her house in the backyard, but she said it didn’t seem to help much.

The two individuals stole a few items out of her trash cans and ended up leaving a huge mess behind for Hill to clean up after they were done.

“They did take some things from my backyard, things that you would think no one would take, just odd things,” Hill said. “And then in the front yard, the guy was going all over the front yard looking for stuff. And then they ended up leaving all the trash that they didn’t take all over my front yard.”

The items the intruders didn’t take were spilled all over Hill’s driveway in front of her home. She said she plans to install more security cameras around her house to keep something like this from happening again. She also filed a police report after the incident and said that the police scanner Facebook page has been helpful in getting the word out to the community.