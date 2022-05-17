MANHATTAN (KSNT) – The Riley County Law Enforcement Agency announced Tuesday its search for the next Riley County Police Department director. The agency will post the job and begin accepting applications starting next Tuesday, May 24.

RCPD Capt. Josh Kyle stopped by the 27 News Morning Show Tuesday with details. A full job description can be found here.

Capt. Kyle also discussed a recent salary survey done for the police department. It was the first salary survey done in 10 years. RCPD spokesperson Aaron Wintermote said employees have only seen a 3% pay adjustment in the last two years despite the pandemic and high inflation. Capt. Kyle talked about how this survey is meant to impact both employees and the community.

May 10 was the first National Fentanyl Awareness Day. Two people from Colorado were arrested in Manhattan on this day with around 60 fentanyl pills. Capt. Kyle discussed the importance of raising awareness about this drug and how they want to educate the community about its harmful effects.