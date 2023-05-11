TOPEKA (KSNT) – A neighborhood garden creates a cage to protect the community from a peanut plant.

Topeka’s Oakland Garden has been up and running for three years. This spring, they wanted to branch out and plant something unique: Peanuts.

The volunteers wanted an additional source of protein for people who want to take it from the garden. But with concerns about peanut allergies, gardeners created what they call the “Peanut Prison.”

The “Peanut Prison” is a specific area where peanuts are planted to keep a safe distance from the other plants or people.

“Anything that we give away that’s in that bed, we’re going to make sure to specify, ‘These were planted in a bed that had peanuts in them’,” Sydney Stout with Topeka Oakland Gardens said. “We’d make sure to account for sizing so, you know, no children can get their hands in there and won’t be able to pull it up or anything like that.

Along with peanuts, the garden has cabbage, tomatillos and many more fruits and vegetables. Stout says the garden will be open to the public from 5-7 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays and from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturdays. People can come to take fresh produce, learn gardening tips or just hang out and get to know their neighbors.

Even though the garden is in Oakland, Stout says it’s open to everyone in Topeka.