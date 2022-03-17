TOPEKA (KSNT) – Dead trout have been appearing on the shoreline of Lake Shawnee recently, but why are so many of these fish, which were recently stocked in the lake, dying?

According to Mike McLaughlin, Communications and Public Information Supervisor with Shawnee County Parks and Recreation, the weather is largely to blame. Freezing temperatures from last week caused an estimated 100 to 150 trout to die.

Rainbow trout, a cold water fish, are usually raised at 54 degrees at the fishery but on March 9 last week temperatures dipped into the 20s followed by a heavy snow storm which shocked the fish according to McLaughlin.

Rainbow trout were recently stocked in Lake Shawnee for the trout fishing season which runs from Nov. 1, 2021 to April 15, 2022. The trout were put in the lake on two separate occasions with one batch arriving on Oct. 25 last year and the second being delivered on Feb. 25, 2022. A total of 7,000 pounds of trout was delivered both times.