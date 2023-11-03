TOPEKA (KSNT) – Shawnee County will be joining other cities across the nation in ‘Operation Green Light’.

Amanda Monhollon with Shawnee County said in a press release that the Shawnee County Courthouse will be lit up with green lights from Nov. 6-12. This is part of a nationwide effort to unite people in support of veterans and raise awareness of the challenges they face.

“Operation Green Light is a great program to show our support for our nation’s veterans and to highlight our appreciation for their selfless service to our country,” said Bill Sutton, Solid Waste director and veteran. “It’s more than just a green light on your porch or in a window; it’s a symbol that indicates to all veterans that there are numerous resources and agencies that are available to assist them.”

Monhollon said this is the second year for Operation Green Light which is a project sponsored by the National Association of Counties (NACo). Last year, more than 300 counties participated in Operation Green Light.

“Far too often, veterans in need of assistance are unaware of the benefits that they have earned or of the resources that are available,” Sutton said. “If you know of a veteran in need, please reach out to the local Veteran Affairs office to get the assistance that they need and deserve.”

Local residents in Topeka and Shawnee County are encouraged to participate in the effort by taking one light bulb inside or outside of their house and switching it to a green bulb. You can learn more about the operation by clicking here.

