LAWRENCE (KSNT) – Kansas basketball is no stranger to tradition, and one layer of that is camping out for games.

KU students have been camping for a good seat at games since the 1980s. After several decades of practice, they have it down to a science.

On the day following a home game, students can sign their respective camping groups up for ‘lottery’ at 5 a.m. An hour later, students flood Allen Fieldhouse, where they line up with their groups to draw their camping number for the following game. Group numbers are picked from a bag full of numbers and are determined by the luck of the draw. Groups get to enter the game in order based on the number pick.

Then, the stakeout begins.

“It’s normally only one person per group, and they’re just here from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.,” KU camping organizer Ryleigh Dyke said. “And you can call roll at any point during the day, otherwise you’ll get crossed off.”

There are different rules for camping on weekdays and weekends, as well as being able to suspend camping at a certain time during the day. Those rules can be found on KU camping’s social media.

Students rotate shifts among their group to make sure they’re covered each day until the game. Groups can consist of up to 30 people, and there were 90 of them that showed up to lottery for KU’s game against defending national champion UConn on Dec. 1.

There are over 100 groups camping for KU’s Border Showdown against Mizzou on Dec. 9.

“I can’t believe the number of kids out there camping out,” Kansas men’s basketball coach Bill Self said. “I don’t know how many groups are camping out, I think we had like 105 groups the very first day.”

Students have a much higher chance of sitting up close if they camp, but if they don’t camp they risk their chance of getting a general admission seat in general.

When asked if getting up early and camping for a chance at sitting in the student section is worth it, multiple KU students said, ‘100%.’

“Once you’re in Allen Fieldhouse, it makes sense,” Mary Hayes, a KU senior said. “It’s all worth it.”

Students camp inside the concourse at Allen Fieldhouse today rather than outside, but that doesn’t change anything about their commitment to KU basketball.

“It’s just so special and we’re like the only college who does this for every single game,” Dyke said. “There are so many people who want to come and watch in Allen.”