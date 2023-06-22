TOPEKA (KSNT) – We are one day into summer and some major heat is on the way, but how is it affecting different people?

The temperatures weren’t too bad Thursday, but in the coming days, temperatures are expected to jump to triple digits. One local physician tells 27 News some easy steps to take to stay cool this summer.

“Wear white, loose-fitting clothing, typically lighter in color,” Dr. Taylor Neff with Topeka ER & Hospital said. “Spend more time indoors in the air conditioning. Trying to avoid any exertional activities as much as you can. Really minimizing the things that you need to do while it’s hot.”

These are simple steps Dr. Neff said people can follow to prevent heat-related illness. However, it may not be the same for everyone.

“Once we really get over the age of 65, our body does have a somewhat blunted thermoregulatory system, or it has more trouble actually managing its temperature,” Neff said. “It can make it easier to become overheated, and on top of that as we age, we also sweat less.”

Eats and Beats is a popular concert series held in Topeka each summer. One spokesman for Evergy Plaza says they’re in a good location for hot and sunny days.

“We’re an outside venue so, weather’s always a factor,” Evergy Plaza Event Manager Dylan Tyler said. “But we push forward until we can’t. It seems like it’s hot, but it’s not that hot. I’ve been out here for a few hours. We get some clouds, we get a little bit of wind, and the buildings towards the end of the night start to really cover the shade and shade the plaza.”

When sweating stops, and you begin feeling nauseous and lightheaded, these could be symptoms of a heat-related illness.

“Drinking good, cool liquids will help, but then removing yourself from the heat if you can,” Neff said. “Getting into the air conditioning or even a cold shower, a cold bathtub. And, if you don’t have access to either of those, you can also take ice packs and put them in your armpits, around your neck.”