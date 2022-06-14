WAMEGO (KSNT) – On Monday, the City Manager of Wamego suspended the current police chief without warning.

When contacted, City Manager Stacie Eichem told KSNT 27 News she was “not at liberty to discuss a personnel matter.”

City commissioner Richard Weixelman said he learned about the suspension Tuesday morning but had not been informed of the suspension by the city manager or any reason why the chief was suspended.

Chief Baker was notified at 4:15 p.m. on Monday afternoon by City Manager Stacie Eichem that he was being suspended from June 13 to June 20. He was told in a letter that prior to returning to work he would have to meet with the city manager.

The letter said the suspension includes all activities relating to the job duties.

He was instructed by the city manager to leave his truck parked at the Wamego Police Department along with all city items until he is approved to return to his position.

