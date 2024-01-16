TOPEKA (KSNT) – The trash pickup schedule for local residents will be delayed due to extremely low temperatures this week.

Amanda Monhollon with Shawnee County said a combination of cold temperatures and local road conditions has forced the Solid Waste Department to cancel its operations for trash and recycling. Monhollon said the trash collection schedule has shifted with services resuming by Wednesday, Jan. 17. This updated schedule can be found below:

Tuesday, Jan. 16 – canceled

Wednesday, Jan. 17 – Monday customers

Thursday, Jan. 18 – Tuesday and Wednesday customers

Friday, Jan 19. – Thursday customers

Saturday, Jan. 20 – Friday customers

Monhollon further asks that customers of Shawnee County Solid Waste put their containers out when they were supposed to be originally so trash pickup isn’t missed. She also advises customers to avoid putting out bulky items or yard waste for pickup due to the holiday week.

You can call the Solid Waste Department at 785-233-4774 if you have any questions. The Solid Waste Department’s website can be found by clicking here.

