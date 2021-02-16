Why rolling blackouts shut off your power in the winter, not during a heatwave

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — Many people have asked why their power is being shut off during these freezing times, but not during major waves of heat during the summer. The major reason: the disparity between temperatures is much greater in a harsh winter like the one we are experiencing now.

In a heatwave, we only try to crank the temperature about 30 degrees down – for example, from around 100 degrees to around 70, depending on your preference. But Monday, many of us tried to see a 70-degree difference in our homes with below zero temperatures outside and tried to achieve that same near-70 degree temperature.

“In the summer, I think what happens is that if Kansas is having a heatwave, neighboring states may not be that affected and have surplus energy and they can ship it to us,” said Dr. Anil Pahwa, a professor of Electrical and Computer Engineering and Faculty of Distinction Chair at Kansas State University.

Oftentimes, weather events like this are restricted to just one area of the country. This week, a majority of the country, including Texas, is struggling to stay warm.