TOPEKA (KSNT) — Some customers in Shawnee County will see their trash pickup pushed back a day following Martin Luther King Day.

The Shawnee County Solid Waste Department will not pick up trash on Monday, Jan. 15 in observance of Martin Luther King Day. Pickup will resume on Tuesday.

(Photo Courtesy/ Shawnee Co. Solid Waste Department)

Instead, customers who normally get their trash picked up Monday will get their trash picked up Tuesday. Tuesday customers will join Wednesday customers the day after.

Shawnee County Solid Waste will not pick up yard waste or bulky items next week.

