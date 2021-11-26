Why taking it slow on Black Friday is the best option

TOPEKA (KSNT) – With more traffic due to holiday season traveling, local law enforcement is making sure you’re staying safe on the road.

The last thing any family wants on Thanksgiving or the day after is a call from the hospital. That’s why state highway patrol troopers are still out working, spending their holiday keeping Kansans safe.

To keep off their radar, make sure you’re being safe on the road. They’re keeping an eye out for aggressive and distracted drivers.

“What we’re looking for on Kansas roadways through the holidays is keeping the public safe, keeping the motorists safe from speeders on the roadways, distractions in the vehicle people on their cell phones – we’re looking to trying to minimize that,” Kansas Highway Patrol Trooper Aaron Schaefer said.

Speeding tickets can easily cost you over $100 in Kansas. With Christmas right around the corner, you’ll want to save all the money you can for presents.