Why this Thanksgiving will be one people remember

TOPEKA (KSNT) — According to AAA, Thanksgiving travel is up 13% this year compared to 2020. They also report that more than 50 million people are hitting the road this weekend, making it the most traveled holiday weekend since 2005.

Because of the pandemic last year, many people stayed home and did not celebrate with loved ones on Thanksgiving.

“Mostly we all got COVID last year, so we all didn’t really do much the entire year,” Yaquelin Acosta, a shopper at Dillons said.

Others were even less fortunate and had to spend the holiday season in the hospital. That’s what happened to Carlstone Jones, who got COVID around the holidays last year and was in the hospital during that time.

“It’s nothing like laying there and thinking that you’re never going to hear Christmas music again,” Jones said.

But, Jones said he made it through and is more than excited to give thanks for all that he is grateful for this year.

“You know I’ve had plenty of Thanksgivings, but this is probably the biggest one of my life,” Jones said.

Even though last year was tough for everyone, people are getting excited about being able to spend Thanksgiving with family members again. Having said that, the State Health Department says it’s okay to gather if everyone is vaccinated. However, if you’re unvaccinated, it is encouraged to wear masks in public indoor places.

“We want to encourage all Kansans to prioritize their health and safety this season…During the upcoming holidays, we hope you can create new, happy memories while protecting yourselves and your loved ones,” Ximena Garcia, the acting state health secretary, said.