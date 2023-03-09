TOPEKA (KSNT)- As the spring season is approaching quickly, people already have summer on their minds.

Jennifer LeClair with the Boys and Girls Clubs of Topeka sat down with KSNT 27 News Anchor Katie Garceran to tell us more about upcoming summer programs.

“Spots are limited in all kinds of camps and childcare facilities,” said LeClair.

The programs at Boys and Girls Clubs of Topeka are five days a week for nine weeks from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

“Kids don’t have to be right there at seven on the dot, of course,” continued LeClair. “But we are helping make sure that these kids don’t slip too far behind academically over the summer.”

All of these camps involved learning, fun and even field trips.

“It’s a really good way for kids to make new friends, stay involved and it’s a safer option than keeping them at home by themselves,” LeClair said.

Open enrollment for those club members will open first on March 20th. Then, exactly one week later on March 27th, open enrollment for the public begins.

For more information on upcoming events, including their second Kickball Tournament on April 15, check out the interview above. Also, click here if you’re interested in enrolling your kids this summer.