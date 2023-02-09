TOPEKA (KSNT)- The Boys and Girls Clubs of Topeka (BGTC) have some special events coming up soon on its roster, some of those you might need to sign up for sooner rather than later.

Red Friday is coming up tomorrow for the boys and girls. Everyone at BGCT is invited to wear their Chiefs gear and show their support for our hometown team.

Looking a little further ahead to April, the BGCT is having its Club Blue Kickball Tournament. Families and friends are encouraged to register immediately. Click here to go to their website and click “Kick it with the Club” for more information.

Jennifer LeClair with the BGCT tells 27 News that it’s extremely important to register as soon as you can for those events!

She encourages parents to plan ahead when it comes to signing their kiddos up for their Summer Enrichment Programs, as groups fills up quick. They provide ample childcare throughout the day during the summer, while also keeping kids entertained and happy during those long summer months.

Enrollment for those programs open next month. They will be offering them starting on June 5, and they will run until July 28.