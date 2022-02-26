TOPEKA (KSNT) – Filling up your tank may be getting pricier as crude oil prices continue to rise.

As of Friday, the average gas price in Topeka is $3.29. Statewide, the average has increased by about $0.06 since Thursday.

Russia is a major producer of crude oil, this could be a reason gas prices are rising as the conflict over in Ukraine continues.

Other states are being hit even harder, with some counties on the west coast already hitting $5 a gallon.

“The good news about being in Kansas, is we’re typically one of the lowest in terms of gas prices around the country,” AAA Public and Government Affairs Shawn Steward. “Right now we’re around 7th cheapest in the nation.”

Steward notes it would take quite a bit to get to that $4 mark in Kansas, but it’s not impossible. Currently, we’re about $0.70 away from the highest prices we’ve seen as a state.