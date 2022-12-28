TOPEKA (KSNT) – Before throwing away your Christmas tree, take a second to think about recycling it instead.

Usually if you want to recycle your natural waste at the Garick Facility in Topeka, it would cost you, but from now until Jan. 15 you can bring your Christmas tree to the facility and they will recycle it for free. By doing this, Garick Facility hopes to get more people to properly dispose of their old Christmas trees, instead of dumping them in a landfill.

“Taking it out to the landfill just fills the landfill. We’re a biomass facility, so we recycle it, either into a burnable biomass material, or compost which is still usable,” said Sharon Shanler, the Garick Facility Administrator.

Shanler believes that Christmas tree recycling is nowhere close to where it should be, as they don’t see many Christmas trees recycled every year. All you need to do, is load up your tree, bring it to the facility, and dump it, at no cost.

You can also bring your Christmas tree to the Topeka Zoo and donate it to the animals.