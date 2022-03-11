TOPEKA (KSNT) – A Wichita man was convicted today for a 2021 shooting that left a Topeka woman dead.

Kajun Daniel Brock entered a plea of guilty to the crime of murder in the second degree, intentional. He will remain in custody and his bond has been revoked at this time. The Office of the District Attorney said that it would be seeking a sentence in this case of over 51 years or 620 months. The sentencing hearing has been scheduled for April 19 at 2:30 p.m.

On May 29, 2021, police were sent to 1832 NE Burgess Ct. East in response to a call that a woman had been shot. Officers arriving on the scene found Shakeita Young suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Brock was later identified as the suspect and was taken into custody on June 2, 2021 with assistance from U.S. Marshals.