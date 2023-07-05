LYON COUNTY (KSNT) – State troopers say a Wichita woman sustained serious injuries following a crash on I-35.

The Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) states in its crash logs that a crash occurred at 11:56 a.m. on July 5 when a Honda Accord traveling south on I-35 left the road, hit an embankment and became airborne. The Honda rolled at least twice before it came to a rest on its wheels.

The KHP say the driver of the Honda, a 22-year-old woman from Wichita, was seriously injured in the crash. She was taken to a local hospital for treatment of her injuries. She was wearing her seatbelt at the time of the crash.