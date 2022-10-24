One woman is suffering from serious injuries after a car crash in Lyon County.

LYON COUNTY (KSNT) – A Wichita woman was seriously hurt when her SUV slammed into a barrier wall on Monday during a rain storm.

The Kansas Highway Patrol says the crash happened just after 9 a.m. on Oct. 24 on Interstate 335 in Lyon County. They say the victim was driving a Chevy Traverse northbound when she lost control on the wet pavement.

The SUV slammed into a median barrier wall before going off the road and through a nearby fence. Investigators say a combination of wet road conditions and a high rate of speed contributed to the crash.

The 36-year-old was taken to a nearby hospital with potentially serious injuries. Troopers say she was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.