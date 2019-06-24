Wichita woman pleads guilty to 4 robberies

A 21-year-old Wichita woman pleaded guilty to four commercial robberies, according to U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister.

In her plea, Savannah Cole admitted committing four armed robberies, the earliest of which dates back to 2017.

Cole and co-defendant Kenneth W. Cade, 29, also of Wichita, Kan., robbed a Dollar General, C-Store, Arby’s and a Circle K Store. Each robbery took place as one of the two pointed a gun at an employee and demanded money.

Cole’s sentencing is set for Sept. 16., and she faces a penalty of up to 20 years in federal prison and a fine up to $250,000.