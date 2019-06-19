Wichita woman sentenced for sex trafficking of a minor

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Brittany D. Knighton-Harris

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) - A 31-year-old Wichita woman was sentenced today to 14 years in federal prison for sex trafficking of a 16-year-old girl according to the U.S. Attorney.

Brittany D. Knighton-Harris pleaded guilty to one count of sex trafficking.

In her plea, Knighton-Harris admitted she recruited the girl and made arrangements for her to perform sex acts for money in Wichita and later in Topeka.

The defendant posted notices on an adult website advertising the girl's services.