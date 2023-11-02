TOPEKA (KSNT) – If you live in the Capital City you may catch a glimpse of the Wienermobile patrolling the streets.

A keen-eyed local observer caught sight of the famous vehicle driving around in a west Topeka neighborhood on Nov. 2. The unmistakable vehicle, colored orange and yellow with an “Oscar Mayer” logo printed on the side, is in town to visit the local Walmarts.

(Photo Courtesy/Nathan Mundil)

KSNT 27 News looked at the Winermobile’s scheduled visits online and found three planned stops at three local Walmart locations. The schedule can be found below:

1st Stop 1501 SW Wanamaker Road Nov. 3 Noon to 5 p.m.

2nd Stop 1301 SW 37th Street Nov. 4 Noon to 5 p.m.

3rd Stop 2600 NW Rochester Road Nov. 5 Noon to 5 p.m.



The Wienermobile initially hit the streets of America in 1936 to promote the Oscar Mayer brand. In the spring of 2023, the company announced it would be changing the name of its sausage-shaped fleet to “Frankmobile” to get more attention to a new recipe for All Beef Franks.

Four months after the name change was announced, Oscar Mayer backtracked. Frankmobiles were out and the Wienermobiles are back in style.

Each Wienermobile is driven by a “Hotdogger,” oftentimes being a recent college grad. An ad for the Hotdogger role through Oscar Myer in 2023 stated that drivers will travel to more than 20 states over 200,000 miles before the year is over.