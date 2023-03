TOPEKA (KSNT) – After 21 years of business, Wild Horse Saloon may be no more.

An employee with the bar made the announcement online Sunday. He also tells 27 News that the bar is not closing because of lack of business, but because the landlord refuses to fix the place up. The bar has been on a month-to-month lease since 2005, and the cost to repair heater issues and roof leaks could cost over 300-thousand dollars.

The club will be closing on Saturday, April 1 and it does not plan on relocating.