SHAWNEE COUNTY (KSNT) – Residents near SW 29th and SW Urish say a small flock of wild turkeys has taken up residence in their neighborhood. While can be fun to see, some worry they pose a danger near busy streets.

Many can’t help but stop and look when they see the birds. 27 News spoke with a church in the area and they say the turkeys will often hang out in the parking lots or near playgrounds.

The lead pastor said their students and staff are always excited when they get the chance to check out the not-so-common creatures.

“There’s some wooded areas around here and from time to time we’ve seen some wild turkeys,” Lead Pastor at Susanna Wesley United Methodist Church Andrew Conard said. “They’ve made their way through our parking lot on Sunday morning. It’s an unexpected thing, an unusual thing and they’re glad to look out the window and see them out there.”

Residents say they’ve seen the turkeys a little bit more than usual lately. Some people in the area believe it’s a result of this construction going on in the wooded area behind many of the buildings.

If you are driving near 29th and Urish in southwest Topeka, be on the lookout for the turkeys that may approach busy streets and cars.