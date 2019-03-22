Wildcats end their season in the first round of the NCAA tournament

Copyright by KSNT - All rights reserved

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KSNT) - The Kansas State University Wildcats have ended their season in the first round of the NCAA tournament, against the UC Irvine Anteaters.

The Wildcats played a tough game against the Anteaters in the first half.

Wildcats guard, Kamau Stokes, and forward, Xavier Sneed, lead the team with 7-points at the end of the first half. In the second half, Stoke's continued to take the lead, finishing the game with 18 points

K-State was one point ahead, before UC Irvine hit a buzzer shot, tying the game 30-30 at the half.

The game ended 70-64.