Wildcats on their way to Ames for Big 12 tilt

MANHATTAN, KS – OCTOBER 24: Quarterback Will Howard #15 of the Kansas State Wildcats throws a pass during the second half against the Kansas Jayhawks at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium on October 24, 2020 in Manhattan, Kansas. (Photo by Peter Aiken/Getty Images)

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – With no coronavirus concerns to worry about, the Kansas State Wildcats are headed to Ames, Iowa.

A spokesman for the team said late Friday morning the team was on the road. No. 17 Iowa State leads the Big 12 going into its home game against Kansas State on Saturday. It’s the first time the Cyclones have been in first place this late in a season since they were tied at the top of the old North Division in 2004. Iowa State has been poised to make late-season runs in recent seasons under coach Matt Campbell but have been unable to finish the job. Kansas State began the week with 12 active COVID-19 cases.