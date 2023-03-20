RILEY COUNTY (KSNT) – Firefighters are battling a wildfire in Riley County Monday.

The Riley County Fire District #1 reports via social media that a wildfire has scorched between 300 to 400 acres in the southeast corner of Riley County. Members of the Kansas Forest Service providing air support and the Geary County Rural Fire Department are assisting with this situation.

The Riley County Fire District #1 first reported the fire at 2:15 p.m. March 20. It was allegedly started in the median of Highway 177 near Deep Creek Rd. and spread to surrounding areas rapidly. At 3:20 p.m., the fire district reported that the wildfire was 95% contained.

This comes just days after two other large wildfires burned large swathes of land in rural Riley County. Fire danger was warned by the Riley County Fire District #1 as being high Monday with residents warned to avoid burning pastures and brush piles, tossing cigarette butts and keeping vehicles off dry grasses.