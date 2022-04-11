RILEY COUNTY (KSNT) – Fires continue to burn in Riley County on Monday despite attempts to contain the blaze by firefighters.

The latest fire update from Riley County Fire District 1 at 7:45 p.m. on Facebook shows that a fire is currently burning in the area of Baldwin Park Road north of University Park near Tuttle Creek Lake. The area consists mostly of public property and according to the Fire District, no structures are currently being threatened and no evacuation orders have been issued.

Numerous agencies have responded to the fires burning in Riley County such as Fort Riley Fire & Emergency Services, the Manhattan Fire Department along with the Fire District. The crews are currently using controlled burn methods to reduce the amount of available fuel for a fire to prevent it from growing out of control.

On April 7, at least 1,600 acres had been consumed by fires in Riley County with Governor Laura Kelly previously issuing a State of Disaster Emergency declaration on April 5 due to strong winds which could help spread potential fires.