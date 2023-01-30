TOPEKA (KSNT) – The City of Topeka will consider hiring a Chicago-based consulting firm to help it combat and find solutions to a growing homeless population.

The new city manager, Steve Wade, is asking the Topeka City Council to hire Sylver Consulting to help with combat homelessness, which is “steadily getting worse and becoming more visible,” according to the proposal.

“The scale of the homelessness challenge is becoming more tangible for the average Topeka resident, as trash produced by this population is becoming more visible in and around the community,” according to the proposal for the $76,080 contract. “Deeper partnerships are needed if the community is going to achieve its goal of supporting the unsheltered population in a more proactive and humane way.” Sylver Consulting describes itself as an international research and strategy firm to help with the 8-month long initiative. This will run from February to September 2023.

By the end of the program, city leaders should obtain solutions for addressing homelessness in Topeka. They will have tested two of the solutions and figure out how to implement them, according to the firm. Sylver said she has coached 19 other city teams in different programs, including two specifically addressing homelessness.

The City of Topeka, along with Valeo Behavioral Health, recently conducted a “point in time count” to get an accurate headcount of homeless people in Topeka. The City says it can receive federal money in order to provide services to them.