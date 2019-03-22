Local News

Will the Cats beat the Anteaters? K-State takes on UC Irvine in the NCAA tournament

Posted: Mar 22, 2019 01:00 PM CDT

Updated: Mar 22, 2019 01:00 PM CDT

San Jose, Calif. (KSNT) - - It's game time.

K-State is playing UC Irvine in the first round of the NCAA Championship game. The game is on TBS.

Mascots Willie the Wildcat (K-State) and Peter the Anteater (UCI) will be cheering their teams to victory.

Whichever team wins this round will go on to play Sunday against the winner of the Wisconsin-Oregon game.

