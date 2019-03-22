Will the Cats beat the Anteaters? K-State takes on UC Irvine in the NCAA tournament
San Jose, Calif. (KSNT) - - It's game time.
K-State is playing UC Irvine in the first round of the NCAA Championship game. The game is on TBS.
Mascots Willie the Wildcat (K-State) and Peter the Anteater (UCI) will be cheering their teams to victory.
Whichever team wins this round will go on to play Sunday against the winner of the Wisconsin-Oregon game.
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Previous
HALFTIME REPORT: The Wildcats take...
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Next
Photo Gallery: Capitol City Carnage...
Entertainment
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Man uses nude mannequins to send message to ‘nosey'...
- Dairy Queen offering free ice cream today for 'Free...
- March Madness snack: Texas Roadhouse Potato Skins
- 'The Donut Boy' stops in to thank Shawnee County law...
- Liverpool Legends to perform Beatles tribute at TPAC
National
- Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
- Mother Russia: Florida sees a boom in ‘birth tourism'
- Garbage bags full of marijuana spill onto California...
- Tyson recalls chicken strips due to metal fears
- Get paid $1K for binge-watching all 20 Marvel movies
- Levi's CEO: Don't put your jeans in the freezer