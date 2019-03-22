Will the Cats beat the Anteaters? K-State takes on UC Irvine in the NCAA tournament

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

San Jose, Calif. (KSNT) - - It's game time.

K-State is playing UC Irvine in the first round of the NCAA Championship game. The game is on TBS.

Mascots Willie the Wildcat (K-State) and Peter the Anteater (UCI) will be cheering their teams to victory.

Whichever team wins this round will go on to play Sunday against the winner of the Wisconsin-Oregon game.