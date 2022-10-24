LYNDON (KSNT)- Osage County Commissioners decided to deny Auburn Harvest Wind from constructing a wind farm in Osage County on Monday.

Up to 30,000 acres of land would have been turned into a wind farm if the proposal was accepted. It was not the wind farm itself that caused the denial, but the confusing way of business, according to Commissioner Vernon Bailey.

After weeks of consideration, they decided developers could not provide confirmation that the wind farm would ever make the profit it promised, pay the county the $56 million it promised or positively impact Osage County at all.

“When they came into the county, they came in and talked to the landowners and told them all the stuff and then they came to the county, and at no time was there ever an agreement with the county, or anything explained to the county,” Bailey said. “I don’t know many people that you go buy something and then negotiate it, you negotiate it and then you get it.”

Along with what some call misleading information, many members of the public told commissioners they did not like the way it would look in their beautiful county.