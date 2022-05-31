EMPORIA (KSNT)- High winds flipped a semi-trailer on the Kansas turnpike Monday night as high winds and hail moved through the area, according to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office.

At 7:50 p.m., just as the worst of the rain and winds moved into Lyon County, the sheriff’s office said emergency crews were dispatched to mile marker 122 on the Kansas turnpike for a rolled semi that was blocking the lanes.

The sheriff’s office said a 48-year-old male driving a 2016 empty refrigerated tractor-trailer rolled due to “high winds and wet road conditions.” The driver could get out of the truck on his own, with only minor injuries.

According to a tweet from the Kansas Turnpike, the accident was cleared and both lanes were open by 11:25 p.m.

The driver was wearing his seatbelt at the time, according to authorities.

The accident is still under investigation by the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office.