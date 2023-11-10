TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Christmas season is just around the corner, and businesses in downtown Topeka are invited to create the best holiday window display.

Downtown Topeka Inc. (DTI) announced its bringing back the fourth annual holiday window decorating contest this holiday season, according to a DTI press release. Businesses downtown are invited to create a festive window display for the chance to win $500 and be posted on DTI’s social media pages. Visitors and members of the community will be the judges of what business is most festive.

“I’m eager to see the holiday spirit take downtown Topeka by storm,” Ashley Gilfillan,

president of DTI and director of river strategies said. “We have some creative entrepreneurs and

business owners in the area, and I can’t wait to see their colorful window displays throughout

the district. With the Evergy Plaza Christmas tree lighting, Miracle on Kansas Avenue parade

and more coming up, it’s going to be a festive holiday season in the Capital City.”

“I am excited to see what businesses produce for the window-decorating contest and am

thrilled to be organizing the city’s 2023 Miracle on Kansas Avenue parade, as both are sure to

be a treat for all ages,” John Koop, director of events for the Greater Topeka Partnership said.

“Not only is the window-decorating contest going to be one of our best yet; this year’s parade

will have plenty of fun, festive new features that families won’t want to miss. Join us downtown

for a holiday to remember!”

Businesses can start decorating now and the public will start judging the displays on Dec. 1. A winner is expected to be announced on Dec. 20, according to the press release. To vote, residents can text their votes for the best display to 785-333-8084. DTI’s rule are that there is one vote per phone number per day that will be counted towards the results.