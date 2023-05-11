TOPEKA (KSNT) – Several new and exciting updates are coming to a popular sandwich shop and bar in North Topeka.

KSNT 27 News spoke with Pedro Concepcion with K.I.T. Solutions about what’s new with The Wheel Barrel in the North Topeka Art District (NOTO). He said some of the new work taking place at the bar and restaurant include an overhaul of the back patio area.

The patio will be closed in with fans, heaters and new furniture added to increase the amount of time people can spend in that section during hotter and colder months, according to Concepcion. A roof made of steel and wood will also be added to give the area more protection from the elements.

“We believe by adding the patio we can now accommodate everybody,” Concepcion said.

Concepcion said he is hoping to add several new activities to the business alongside the new updates to attract people to the location. Cigar nights, wine classes, cocktail classes, book club and cocktail events and more are some of the ideas he brought up for “mature audiences.” He also said games like corn hole, backgammon, Jenga and connect four will be added to the space once it is finished.

“We think it’ll be magical down there,” Concepcion said.

Concepcion said he expects it to be completed by early June. The Wheel Barrel will partner with local vendors for some of its more ambitious activities like bourbon and cigar nights.

The Wheel Barrel can be found at 925 North Kansas Ave. It is open Tuesdays through Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.