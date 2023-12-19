TOPEKA (KSNT) – With this year’s Wing Fling over, who came out on top with the best wings around?

The Stormont Vail Events Center hosted the 8th annual Wing Fling on Dec. 16 in Topeka. The one-day festival brought together several local businesses in a competition to see which had the best wings in several different categories. So who won bragging rights for their specialty wings?

At 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 19 the Stormont Vail Events Center revealed who the big winners were after the contest in a social media announcement. The winners were chosen by a panel of judges:

Best BBQ Wing – Buffalo Grille

Best Twisted Wing – Happy Basset/Beyond Q

Best Hot Wing – Buffalo Grille

Best Judged Overall – Blind Tiger

Wing Fling King – Doughboyz

