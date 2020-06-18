Wings Etc. set to open in Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A new sports bar is coming to Topeka. Wings Etc. opens Tuesday. Located at Fairlawn Plaza, Wings Etc. currently has over 70 locations nationwide. The Topeka location hired over 60 employees from the area and is filled with local memorabilia.

Owner and operator David Clingenpeel says, “Expect very laid back, neighborhood type of feel restaurant/sports bar, 37 TVs, a very diverse menu to choose from. Wings is in our name, so obviously it’s something that we’re very proud of.”

Wings Etc. also features 20 beers on tap, including from local breweries. It also features an area for private parties.

Wings Etc. has a soft opening on Monday, June 22nd for friends and family before officially opening to the public at 11 AM on June 23rd.