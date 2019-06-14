Winners list: All of the winners from the St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway

The St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway brought more with it than just a house, there were a number of other prizes to be won!

Below are the winners of those prizes, congratulations to all and thank you for supporting St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital!

Drawing for a $2,500 Shopping Spree of Your Choice from Keller Williams Realty One Legacy Partners: Mary Roy, Topeka, Kan.

Drawing for a $10,000 VISA gift card: Ellis Oliver, Topeka, Kan.

Drawing for Storage Shed from Sutherlands : Robin Schrimplan , Topeka, Kan.

: Robin , Topeka, Kan. Drawing for Lunch with Lola the Weather Dog: Marlene Remping , Corning, Kan.

, Corning, Kan. St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway: Anne Yoder , Silver Lake, Kan.

