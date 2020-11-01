Winners of Cabela’s King Kat Tournament

MILFORD, Kan. (KSNT) — Over the holiday weekend, 62 boats competed in the 2020 Cabela’s King Kat National Catfish Championship at Milford Lake.

Eric and Jordan Horton of Derby, Kansas, won the tournament, collecting a two-day total of 169.38 pounds. The Horton’s also had the biggest catfish of the tournament, weighing in at 48.68 pounds. They also took home $50,000 in prize money.

Kevin Sudderth and Jeff Coutz of Cannon, Georgia, took 2nd place with a two-day total of 114 pounds.

Jay Smith of Harveyville, Kansas and Clint McCarter of Concordia, Kansas, took 3rd place with a two-day weight of 95.58 pounds.