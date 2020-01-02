Winning number drawn for Holiday Millionaire Raffle

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – One person is suddenly a millionaire. Could it be you?

Officials with the Kansas Lottery drew the lucky number just before noon Thursday at the Lottery offices in Topeka. The winning number is: 024666.

Steve Ortiz, Director of Sales and Marketing along with Kansas Lottery Executive Director Stephen Durrell revealed the winning number.

It’s the 11th year the raffle has been held.

There were many other winners as well. Check out www.kslottery.com, for the other winning numbers!

