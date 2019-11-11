Winter conditions send Topeka police into walk-in accident reporting

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Winter weather conditions have sent the Topeka Police Department into walk-in accident reporting mode.
This means the police will only go to crashes that involve:
- Injury, possible injury or death.
- A driver possibly intoxicated with drugs or alcohol.
- Major traffic blocking or congestion.
- Hit-and-run accidents.
- Crashes that lead to a disturbance between the drivers or passengers involved.
- Hazardous materials.
- Damage to a vehicle where towing is required.
Topeka police ask drivers to exchange insurance, registration and contact information. To report an accident during walk-in accident reporting that doesn’t meet the above conditions, call the Topeka Police Department at 785-368-9200 or visit the Law Enforcement Center, 320 S. Kansas.