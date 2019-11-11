Winter conditions send Topeka police into walk-in accident reporting

A view of West Topeka from KSNT’s WeatherCam Network at 10:40 a.m. on Monday.

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Winter weather conditions have sent the Topeka Police Department into walk-in accident reporting mode.

This means the police will only go to crashes that involve:

  • Injury, possible injury or death.
  • A driver possibly intoxicated with drugs or alcohol.
  • Major traffic blocking or congestion.
  • Hit-and-run accidents.
  • Crashes that lead to a disturbance between the drivers or passengers involved.
  • Hazardous materials.
  • Damage to a vehicle where towing is required.

Topeka police ask drivers to exchange insurance, registration and contact information. To report an accident during walk-in accident reporting that doesn’t meet the above conditions, call the Topeka Police Department at 785-368-9200 or visit the Law Enforcement Center, 320 S. Kansas.

